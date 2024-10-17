Thai worker’s body being brought back from Israel

Nisant Meeram is seen in a video call with his wife from the apple orchard where he was working in northern Israel, a few days before his death. (Photo supplied)

The government will repatriate the body of a Thai worker who was killed last week in Israel on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Israeli authorities have completed the autopsy on the remains of Nisan Meeram, 42, from Buri Ram, ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said on Thursday.

They have issued a death certificate, and the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv has informed Nisan’s family.

Nisan was killed by leftover ammunition while working in an apple orchard in Kibbutz Yir’on in northern Israel on Oct 11.

The Ministry of Labour is still checking with Israeli authorities to find out why Thai labourers were allowed to work in a closed military zone near the border with Lebanon, where conflict has intensified in recent weeks.

The worker’s body will be brought back on El Al flight LY081 on Oct 21, arriving in Bangkok on Tuesday at 2pm.

“The Royal Thai Embassy will closely work with Israel on the compensation for Nisan’s family,” Mr Nikorndej added.