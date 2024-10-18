Seven injured as string of blasts hit Narathiwat

Officers inspect a patrol vehicle partly damaged in a bomb attack in Sungai Padi district, Narathiwat, on Friday morning. Five members of the patrol were slightly injured. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT - Seven security officers were injured in a string of bomb attacks in Sungai Padi district of this southern border province on Friday morning.

The bombs were planted near two power poles in front of a gas factory at Kuwa Village Moo 5 in tambon Riko, according to Ranger Task Force 4810.

The first explosion was reported at 5.53am. Three minutes later, the second blast occurred. No injuries were reported in the first two attacks.

A third bomb later went off near a bridge in Riko as a patrol vehicle carrying rangers and volunteers drove past. The force of the explosion injured five members of the patrol: one paramilitary ranger and four ranger volunteers. All of them sustained minor injuries.

At 9.55am, two more bomb attacks occurred about 500 metres away from the 447th Border Patrol Polic outpost on Road No 4056 along the Sungai Kolok-Sungai Padi route. Two police officers were injured and rushed to hospital.