Official Moo Deng logo announced

Listen to this article

The official Moo Deng logo, designed by Piyapatsara Kaewteentan, won the public vote in a design contest held by the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand (ZPOT). (Photo: ZPOT)

The official Moo Deng logo has been unveiled by the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand (ZPOT) following a public vote on Facebook. The selected logo has been trademarked for the pygmy hippo's merchandise.

Out of 1,895 submitted designs, nine finalists were chosen as the voting period, which started on Oct 10, concluded on Monday.

The winning design, created by Piyapatsara Kaewteentan (logo No. 5), garnered over 57,000 of about 100,000 votes, earning the designer a cash prize of 10,000 baht.

Nine logos selected for voting on ZPOT Facebook page. (Photo: ZPOT)

The winning logo will be copyrighted to ensure commercial protection, according to ZPOT director Atthaporn Srihayan.

"The logo will be featured on official Moo Deng products, and any unauthorised use of the logo will be considered illegal," he said.

A total of 38 brands have received licences from ZPOT to produce products featuring the endangered pygmy hippo and social media sensation. The organisation will evaluate each request to use the logo on their products.