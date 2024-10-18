Govt, House panel sidestep over famous monk's iCon Group sermon

Listen to this article

Executives and members of The iCon Group listen to a sermon delivered by monk V. Vajiramedhi at the company's headquarters in Bangkok on March 12, 2024. (Photo: The iCon Group Facebook account)

The government and the House of Representatives are taking a cautious approach regarding a controversial sermon delivered by prominent monk V. Vajiramedhi to executives and members of The iCon Group, an online sales firm accused of running a pyramid scheme that brought losses to many victims.

Prime Minister Office's Minister Chusak Sirinil and Sakuna Saranun, a member of the House committee on religion, arts and culture, on Friday shared a common stance, saying the National Office of Buddhism and the lower House panel would require formal complaints to take action.

Mr Chusak oversees the office, and both he and Ms Sakuna are members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Attention has shifted to the office's and committee's response after the Buddhist monk's preaching was shared online. The sermon, themed "The Secret to Being Rich," included an example of rapid wealth accumulation, stating, "If you can do that, you are The iCon".

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old monk denied any association with the controversial direct sales firm. He claimed that his message was based on dhamma principles, emphasising that success stems from diligent learning.

The iCon Group executives went to the Cherntawan Meditation Centre in Chiang Rai to invite the monk to deliver a sermon, which took place on March 12.