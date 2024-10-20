Stranded tourists rescued from flash flood in Thailand's Uthai Thani province

Workers clean a road in Ban Rai district of Uthai Thani as a flash flood receded at 11pm on Saturday. (Photo: Uthai Thani office of Public Relations Department)

Tourists including campers were rescued from a flash flood that struck Ban Rai district of Uthani Thani Saturday night as the central plain province is among five flood-hit provinces on Sunday.

The flash flood happened in mountainous Ban Rai district at about 8pm on Saturday, a few hours after a heavy downpour.

Flood levels varied, with ground in front of Anubarn Ban Rai School about one metre underwater

At a campground, floodwater washed away a vehicle and about 10 campers were stranded. They were rescued after the current weakened late Saturday night.

Two tourists were almost swept by floodwater as they tried to leave a coffee shop. They were among seven visitors stranded there. The shop operator managed to move them to safety on higher ground.

The flash flood also hit a market in the Ban Rai municipality. Many local roads were impassable to small vehicles. Locals were evacuated and belongings were moved.

The flash flood engulfed Ban Rai district at about midnight Saturday night.

Uthai Thani governor Theerapat Katchamat declared Ban Rai a disaster zone to allocate assistance to flood victims.

The declared disaster area covered 20 villages in Bang Bueng, Ban Rai, Chao Wat, Huay Haeng and Khok Khwai sub-districts of Ban Rai district.

Uthai Thani was among five provinces where the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported flooding on Sunday. The others were Ayutthaya, Lamphun, Nakhono Pathom and Suphanburi.