Flooding continues in five Thai provinces

Officials direct motorists along the flooded Phetkasem Highway in Muang district of Nakhon Pathom on Sunday morning. (Photo: Nakhon Pathom Office of the Public Relations Department)

Five provinces, mostly in the Central Plains, were flooded but flood levels were declining on Sunday.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Sunday that flooding remained in Ayutthaya, Lamphun, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri and Uthai Thani. It affected over 31,500 families in more than 770 villages.

According to the department, floods affected nine villages in Muang district in the northern province of Lamphun but floodwater was receding there.

In Uthai Thani, a flash flood struck about 20 villages in Ban Rai district.

In Suphan Buri, 109 villages were inundated in Bang Pla Ma and Song Phi Nong districts. Flood levels were falling.

In Ayutthaya, 598 villages were flooded in Bang Ban, Bang Pa-in, Bang Pahan, Bang Sai, Phak Hai, Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya and Sena districts. Water levels were also dropping there.

In Nakhon Pathom, floodwater remained in 40 villages in Bang Len and Nakhon Chaisri districts but was receding.

Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri and Uthai Thani are in the Central Plains.

From Aug 16 to Oct 20, floods hit 47 provinces, killing 57 people and injuring 28 others. About 256,400 families were affected during the period.