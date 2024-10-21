Govt backs esports to boost economy

The Thailand Game Show 2024 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The government plans to push the esports industry by cooperating with major global games companies to develop manpower skills for the burgeoning industry, Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said.

Mr Prasert, also Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES), on Sunday visited the Thailand Game Show 2024 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center along with Asst Prof Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, director-general of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa), and Warin Ratchananusorn, director of the Digital Startup Institute on Saturday. They extolled the industry's high-tech potential and its capacity to bring in new revenue.

He said the ministry intended to speed the promotion and development of new sectors, such as esports, games, and animation because they are industries of opportunity.

At the same time, the minister also directed Depa and its Digital Startup Institute to support these sectors in so they can become a significant factor in boosting the country's competitiveness.

"Manpower is the key ingredient that drives the esports, gaming, and animation sectors. Thailand has many talented players and programmers, and the government wants to develop individuals or teams to become pro-level esports competitors or even game creators and exporters," he said.

"Thailand must be a significant hub for digital content in the region. These are urgent concerns the government must address," Mr Prasert said.

"We will soon launch the Depa Esports project, which will cause a significant shakeup in the Thai esports industry," he added.

The deputy prime minister and his team also discussed fostering cooperation in the gaming industry with leading game development companies and associations from abroad, such as Nintendo Co, Konami Group, a Japanese multinational entertainment company and the Korea Game Developers Association (KGDA).

"KGDA is interested in establishing a game development skills centre in Thailand to create manpower for the gaming industry here at home and other parts of the world," he said, adding KDGA will invite some Thai game developers to showcase their potential in the South Korean gaming arena.

Asst Prof Nuttapon of Depa said the government plans to create an investment atmosphere in the gaming industry, esports, and related industries through the development of infrastructure such as the Digital Edutainment Complex.

This will be located on a 20,000m² site inside the Thailand Digital Valley in Sriracha district of Chon Buri.

He said the building will be a digital innovation test bed and help drive the Thai esports and gaming industries.

In addition, the Thailand Game Show 2024, which ended on Sunday, also showcased the work of more than 50 leading game developers and designers from domestic and international companies, including Revolution Industry Co, Red Sensation Games Co and Verisoft Co.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol told the opening ceremony on Friday that the value of the gaming market in Thailand was about US$1.3 billion (about 44 billion baht) last year, up 10% on 2023.

Thailand's gaming market is considered the second fastest growing in Southeast Asia.

"It is a business that creates value and new careers, whether as an esports competitor, streamer, character designer, or professional cosplayer.

"These are driving development and are in line with the changes in the world's digital economic era," she said.