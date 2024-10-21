Viewing areas for Tuesday's Royal Barge Procession rehearsal

Designated viewing spots will be available for people to watch the full-dress rehearsal of the Royal Barge Procession on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Tuesday.
The procession is being organised as part of a royal krathin ceremony on Oct 27 to celebrate His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday, which was on July 28.
Thais and foreign visitors are invited to watch Tuesday's dress rehearsal.
The procession will consist of 52 barges with 2,200 oarsmen. The barges will proceed in five rows and three columns, 1,200 metres long and 90 metres wide.
The procession starts from Wasukri Pier (Wat Rachathiwat Pier), passing under Rama VIII Bridge and Phra Pinklao Bridge and ending at Wat Arun. The total distance is 4.2 kilometres.
The rehearsal will start at 3pm and the city has prepared viewing areas for the public with mobile restroom facilities at the following locations:
- Under Rama VIII Bridge (Thon Buri side), 4,000 seats
- Santichaiprakarn Park with 1,500 seats
- Thammasat University, Tha Prachan, 1,130 seats
- Chalermprakiat 72nd Birthday Park, 1,100 seats
- Siriraj Hospital (Sathan Phimuk Garden), 100 seats