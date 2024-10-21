Flash-flood storm warnings for 15 provinces

Motorists drive on flooded Suk Sawat Road during a high tide in Phra Samut Chedi district in Samut Prakan on Monday. (Photo: We Love Phra Samut Chedi via @fm91trafficpro Twitter account)

The weather office has issued flash-flood warnings for 15 provinces where thunderstorms are forecast on Monday.

The Meteorological Department said on Monday people living near mountains and in low-lying areas near waterways in 11 central provinces and four eastern provinces should be alert for possible flash flooding. Heavy rain was expected due to the impact of a monsoon trough in the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand.

The warning period was for one day only.

Central provinces put on alert are:

Ayutthaya

Chachoengsao

Kanchanaburi

Nakhon Nayok

Nakhon Pathom

Phetchaburi

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Prachin Buri

Ratchaburi

Samut Sakhon

Samut Songkhram

Eastern provinces are: