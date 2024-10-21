Flash-flood storm warnings for 15 provinces
text size
Thailand
General

Flash-flood storm warnings for 15 provinces

PUBLISHED : 21 Oct 2024 at 13:02

WRITER: Online Reporters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Motorists drive on flooded Suk Sawat Road during a high tide in Phra Samut Chedi district in Samut Prakan on Monday. (Photo: We Love Phra Samut Chedi via @fm91trafficpro Twitter account)
Motorists drive on flooded Suk Sawat Road during a high tide in Phra Samut Chedi district in Samut Prakan on Monday. (Photo: We Love Phra Samut Chedi via @fm91trafficpro Twitter account)

The weather office has issued flash-flood warnings for 15 provinces where thunderstorms are forecast on Monday.

The Meteorological Department said on Monday people living near mountains and in low-lying areas near waterways in 11 central provinces and four eastern provinces should be alert for possible flash flooding. Heavy rain was expected due to the impact of a monsoon trough in the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand.

The warning period was for one day only.

Central provinces put on alert are:

  • Ayutthaya
  • Chachoengsao
  • Kanchanaburi
  • Nakhon Nayok
  • Nakhon Pathom
  • Phetchaburi
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan
  • Prachin Buri
  • Ratchaburi
  • Samut Sakhon
  • Samut Songkhram

Eastern provinces are:

  • Chanthaburi
  • Chon Buri
  • Rayong
  • Trat
Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING