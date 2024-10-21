Flash-flood storm warnings for 15 provinces

The weather office has issued flash-flood warnings for 15 provinces where thunderstorms are forecast on Monday.
The Meteorological Department said on Monday people living near mountains and in low-lying areas near waterways in 11 central provinces and four eastern provinces should be alert for possible flash flooding. Heavy rain was expected due to the impact of a monsoon trough in the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand.
The warning period was for one day only.
Central provinces put on alert are:
- Ayutthaya
- Chachoengsao
- Kanchanaburi
- Nakhon Nayok
- Nakhon Pathom
- Phetchaburi
- Prachuap Khiri Khan
- Prachin Buri
- Ratchaburi
- Samut Sakhon
- Samut Songkhram
Eastern provinces are:
- Chanthaburi
- Chon Buri
- Rayong
- Trat