Bangkok motorists may face congestion fee

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit (photo: Government House)

The Transport Ministry will spend six months to a year studying the feasibility of imposing a congestion fee on motorists using busy roads in Bangkok, said Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

The fee will go toward a 200-billion-baht fund to buy back concessions from private companies that invest in electric train lines. Once back under state control, the government will be able to offer affordable fares.

Mr Suriya said on Tuesday the congestion fee will realise his vision of capping electric train fares at 20 baht per trip across all lines.

At the same time, the ministry is also working on harmonising inter-line tickets, which is expected to be completed next year.

Mr Suriya said keeping fares low requires a source of finance, which is where the fund comes in.

The ministry has studied similar fees levied on motorists in other countries and decided to consider the congestion fee seriously.

The minister said a study will be conducted to determine how the congestion fee will operate for the people's optimal benefit.

He believed that if the fares were reduced to a flat rate of 20 baht, many motorists would be encouraged to leave their cars at home and take electric trains.

Mr Suriya said he expected the study to take six months to a year. However, he said the government is determined to reduce the electric train fares on all lines to a flat rate of 20 baht by next year without waiting for the concession buy-back to be finalised first. He did not elaborate further.

The congestion fee, which may be between 40-50 baht per vehicle, will be charged for accessing busy roads served by electric train lines.