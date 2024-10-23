Jetty take-downs 'too slow'

Trat: A business operator on Koh Chang has petitioned the Interior Ministry's Damrongdharma Centre to help him in his fight to have two sizeable but unlawfully built concrete jetties demolished.

He says the structures are exacerbating erosion in nearby coastal areas.

Kitti Yimrewat, the businessman, said his fight for the demolition of these illegal concrete jetties, which, according to him, are equivalent to a building considering their gigantic size, is now being stalled as the resort owning them has been granted another 150 days after the initial 180-day deadline expired.

Some have advised him to also petition the Administrative Court against the deadline extension, an option that could take a year or so to complete, he said.

He, therefore, decided to lodge his complaint with the Damrongdharma Centre's Trat office instead.

In the latest administrative order, Koh Chang Grand View Resort has been granted a 150-day extension to the initial 180-day deadline for demolishing the illegal concrete platforms, which the local marine authorities granted and which expired on Sept 17.

Phira Iam-sunthon, deputy Trat governor, said the company operating the resort cited difficulties in getting the demolition of the two jetties done as a reason to support its request for 180 more days, while the provincial office of the Marine Department only allowed 150 more days.

This means the resort now has until Feb 18 to get the demolition done, he said, adding if the company fails to meet the second deadline, a civil suit will ensue to force it to pay compensation for the coastal erosion these concrete structures are causing, he said.