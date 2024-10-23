Home-made bomb explodes in Thailand's Pattani province

Officials secure the scene of a bomb blast in Muang district of Thailand's Pattani province late Tuesday night. (Photo supplied)

PATTANI: A home-made bomb exploded in Muang district of this southern border province late Tuesday night. There were no casualties.

The bomb went off at Kalapo intersection in tambon Chabang Tikor at about 10pm on Tuesday.

Fifty minutes later bomb experts approached the scene and found pieces of a plastic bottle and an electronic circuit, nails and oil stains.

The experts also saw another bomb that failed to detonate – a glass bottle containing explosives and an electronic circuit tied to a bottle of petrol. Authorities destroyed this bomb with a water cannon.

No one was injured and no property was damaged by the blast.

Authorities said the bombs were made for detonation by remote control and were placed inside a sack.