Recognising visionary leadership and lasting impact

Listen to this article

Once again, the Bangkok Post celebrates outstanding brilliance and innovation within the corporate sector. In our unwavering commitment to recognising exceptional leadership, we are thrilled to present the "Bangkok Post CEO of the Year 2024" awards.

Continuing our tradition of honouring visionary and inspirational leaders who have reshaped industries and sparked positive change, this year's awards highlight chief executives and top leaders whose guidance has transformed businesses into symbols of success, progress, and sustainable growth.

Spanning a wide range of categories, the awards recognise not only corporate achievements but also the significant contributions and sustainable initiatives these leaders have made to society and the economy. From bold strategies to transformative leadership, these accolades emphasise the impact of their vision and dedication.

This year, 15 awards will be presented, each accompanied by a unique and compelling story that captures the public's admiration. In the coming days, we will share the stories of these remarkable leaders -- highlighting their achievements and the contributions that drive both their organisations and society forward.

To mark the CEO of the Year 2024 announcement, the Bangkok Post is launching a special series today, with daily features on the awarded CEOs -- showcasing their accomplishments, business strategies, and inspirational visions, both in print and online.

List of CEO of the year 2024

BEST CEO IN SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT LEADERSHIP

Striving to shape a sustainable future

ThaiBev's Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi is applying Sufficiency Economy principles to drive long-term stability and resilience

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Thai Beverage Plc

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, CEO and president of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev), has not only expanded the company into one of the largest beverage conglomerates in Southeast Asia but has also been a champion of sustainable business practices.

His leadership goes beyond profit, emphasising the critical role businesses play in promoting environmental and social responsibility.

Under Mr Thapana's stewardship, ThaiBev has embraced the philosophy of the Sufficiency Economy, as advocated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, King Rama IX.

By applying this approach, Mr Thapana has demonstrated that sustainability is not a hindrance to growth but a powerful driver of long-term stability and resilience.

This philosophy, rooted in moderation, responsible consumption, and environmental care, has become a guiding principle for ThaiBev, serving as a case study on how sustainability can be integrated into business operations.

Beyond his company, Mr Thapana has worked with the Chaipattana Foundation to raise awareness about this philosophy, promoting it as a societal foundation for families and businesses alike.

For the past five years, Mr Thapana has spearheaded Sustainable Expo (SX), Asean's largest sustainability-focused event. The expo brings together government, private sectors, and civil society to foster collaboration on critical sustainability issues, including carbon emission reduction, environmental protection, and the role of technology in achieving these goals.

SX 2024 marked its most successful year, extending the event from seven to ten days, with over 640,000 participants both online and offline, surpassing the initial target of 500,000. Of these attendees, more than 227,000 were young people aged 18-35, highlighting the growing interest in sustainability among the next generation.

The expo featured insights from over 700 speakers representing 270 organisations, all aiming to find practical solutions to global sustainability challenges.

Remarkably, the event generated over 40 million baht in revenue through community product sales and booth exhibitions. All proceeds were allocated to social charities and local communities and ThaiBev did not charge exhibitors, demonstrating the company's strong commitment to giving back and promoting social good.

"The SX initiative clearly signals that all sectors are ready to learn and take action toward sustainability. The overwhelming participation from youths reflects their growing awareness of how today's actions will shape the future of our planet and their role in it," Mr Thapana noted, reflecting on the success of the event.

"Collaboration are crucial for the dimensions of sustainability. We must prioritise the five 'P's -- planet, people, prosperity, partnership and peace, to truly drive sustainable progress," he said.

Mr Thapana credits much of his business acumen to his father, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the founder of ThaiBev. He learned the importance of "consistency and resilience" in business, especially in times of economic uncertainty.

"If you're committed to something, you have to continually adjust and solve problems, no matter how small, without giving up," Mr Thapana shared.

Ethics are also a cornerstone of Mr Thapana's approach to business. He firmly believes that businesses must grow in harmony with their partners, without exploiting consumers or suppliers.

"Unethical practices destroy sustainability," he says, underscoring that ethical conduct is key to long-term business success.

Mr Thapana's success lies in his ability to balance growth with sustainability. He emphasises three key elements -- awareness, mindfulness, and adaptability.

First, businesses must stay aware of "disruptions" in the marketplace by understanding consumer behaviour and megatrends. Second, mindfulness and thoughtful decision-making are essential for sustaining both growth and environmental responsibility.

Finally, adaptability is crucial to navigating the rapidly changing landscape of global technology and environmental challenges.

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi's leadership reflects a deep commitment to not only building a thriving business but also making a lasting, positive impact on society. For his remarkable contributions, the Bangkok Post proudly celebrates him as CEO of the Year in Sustainability Impact Leadership, recognising his visionary role in shaping a more sustainable future for ThaiBev and society.

BEST CEO IN TRANSFORMATION EXCELLENCE

Girding for upheaval

Thai Oil's chief executive has prepped the firm for imminent challenges ahead, while seeking to ensure the needs of the workforce remain at the fore

Bandhit Thamprajamchit, Chief Executive Officer and President of Thai Oil Public Company Limited

Bandhit Thamprajamchit, chief executive and president of Thai Oil Plc, is aware of fresh challenges for the company moving forward as Thailand shifts towards cleaner energy.

He is helping Thai Oil transform its business strategy in response to growing demand for sustainable energy, embracing innovation and expansion to ensure the company's long-term success.

Thaioil has evolved into a modern complex refinery with a capacity of 275,000 barrels per day, recognized as one of the most efficient refineries in the Asia Pacific region.

As it faces external challenges such as the energy transition, the drive towards sustainability, advances in artificial intelligence technology and a demographic shift, Thai Oil is embracing change in order to turn potential crises into opportunities for growth.

Mr Bandhit revealed the company's readiness to address these external challenges through its vision of "Empowering Human Life through Sustainable Energy and Chemicals".

Thai Oil has set an aspiration portfolio target for 2030, which involves reducing the proportion its petroleum business and high-value petroleum products contribute to its overall portfolion from 70% at present to just 45%. By 2030 the remaing 55% of the overall portfolio would be made up of the company's petrochemical business and high-value petrochemical products (30%), new S-Curve business (20%), and power business (5%).

3Vs STRATEGY

Thai Oil is is aiming to drive the organisation by using three 'V's to achieve its goals and be consistent with its overall vision, Mr Bandhit says.

The first 'V' refers to value maxi- misation, which involves integration of the existing business value chain, alongside the pursuit of investment opportunities in the downstream petrochemical sector while extending into high-value products to enhance the company's competitive capabilities.

This is supported by key business platforms, including the Clean Fuel Project (CFP), and through its investment in PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk, Indonesia's largest integrated petrochemical company.

The second 'V' refers to value enhancement. This strategy aims to expand the company's overseas markets in order to support various Thai Oil Group products, Mr Bandhit points out.

In addition to its main sales base in Thailand, Thai Oil will expand into target countries that have high rates of economic and population growth, such as Vietnam, Indonesia and, most recently, India.

The third 'V' refers to value diversification. Under this strategy, the company will expand its investment into new S-curve businesses that relate to the latest mega-trends, he said.

Among the new businesses targeted are: the chemical business, for inhibiting and eliminating harmful germs; surfactants used in industry and cleaning products (disinfectants and surfactants); and bio-businesses and new energy businesses, including investment and business creation through corporate venture capital.

3C APPROACH

Thai Oil's business transformation also includes efforts to address its environmental impact through the strategy of three 'C's.

Mr Bandhit said the company is focusing on achieving its sustainability goals, with an interim target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2035 as well as achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and a net-zero target by 2060.

The first 'C' refers to cut down emission. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from Thai Oil's current production processes is a priority that the company is trying to implement to as great a degree as possible by studying and creating net-zero pathways.

The second 'C' involves compensating for residual emissions, which means the company aims to compensate for the remaining quantity of greenhouse gases, Mr Bandhit explains.

The third 'C' refers to controlling future emissions. The company wants to control the amount of greenhouse gases by adjusting its portfolio to include a significant proportion of investment in alternative low-carbon businesses and products, aligning with its V strategy. Mr Bandhit said Thai Oil is heading towards a great future by transforming its business to align with global megatrends.

Thai Oil's chief executive has prepared all aspects of the organisation and communicated the messaging required to support these changes, placing an emphasis on looking after the needs of employees so they can produce quality work and experience a good quality of life as he believes in the message behind the slogan "Your Value, Our Priority", which will ensure Thai Oil grows steadily and sustainably towards becoming a 100-year-old organisation.

BEST CEO IN EXCELLENCE IN WELLNESS LEADERSHIP

BDMS zeroing in on wellness

Company's operations aim to generate a larger chunk of overall revenue from its preventive and lifestyle medicine services

Tanupol Virunhagarun, Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort

Better known as Dr Amp, Tanupol Virunhagarun, chief executive of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, part of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Plc (BDMS), is a leading specialist in preventive medicine and lifestyle medicine.

After graduating from the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, Dr Tanupol continued his education by studying anti-ageing medicine and received certification from the American Board of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine.

Dr Tanupol has built up a great deal of experience in caring for patients and helping adjust their lifestyles, particularly with regard to weight control and the treatment of obesity.

Dr Tanupol is also a best-selling author of several health and wellness books, while his YouTube channel -- DrAmp Team -- now has more than 1 million subscribers.

"My vision is to improve the quality of life for Thais, and people around the world," he said.

Dr Tanupol said the world is becoming an aged society as the number of people age 60 and older surges.

In Thailand, this segment accounts for more than 20% of the population, above the global average of 16-17%, with people aged 60 and above expected to account for 28% of the Thai population by 2031.

Another challenge facing human health is the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCD), including strokes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, lung disease, and obesity.

In 2023, around 77% of deaths in Thailand were attributed to NCDs, accounting for 380,000 deaths per year, which is considered to be extremely high.

Thailand also recorded the highest number of obesity cases in the region.

BDMS reported revenue of over 100 billion baht last year, of which only 10% was derived from the wellness segment, with the remainder coming from the treatment of illnesses.

Dr Tanupol said he hoped to expand the percentage the wellness segment contributes to the group's overall revenue going forward.

Over the past five years, the revenue from wellness services at BDMS has grown by 30% per year, far exceeding the global average of 10%.

BDMS Wellness Clinic operates 19 wellness clinics nationwide, including its headquarters in Bangkok, located in Soi Somkid.

The 15-billion-baht Bangkok facility includes a clinic, the Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, BDMS Connect Center, which is a meetings facility, along with a private jet service to meet the needs of wealthy clients.

During this year's second and third quarters, 60% of the company's clients were foreigners, mainly from China or the Middle East, who recognise the BDMS brand as the ideal provider of healthcare and wellness services.

Dr Tanupol said the company also hires many staff with lots of experience in the hospitality sector, as they are already well-equipped with a service mindset to serve clients at the company's clinics.

"My vision is not only driving revenue, but rather to contribute to society, making Thailand one of the world's leading wellness destinations," he said.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, Thailand ranked 15th for wellness tourism in 2022, and BDMS Wellness Clinic wants to play a part in improving the country's global ranking to be among the top five, he said.

He said the group had already invested an additional 25 billion baht to develop another wellness complex in Bangkok in a bid to become the "wellness valley of the world".

It is estimated that the project, which will feature hotels, clinics, and residential units aimed at people who have chosen to adopt a "wellness lifestyle", will be completed within five years.

The company also just launched BDMS Wellness Clinic Laguna Phuket, targeting foreign wellness tourists visiting the hotspot destination, including those hailing from Russia.

Having operated a leading healthcare group for more than 50 years, BDMS has also invested a lot in research and technology.

"Today, every aspect of a person's medical information can be checked," said Dr Tanupol.

"Medicine nowadays is not a case of 'one size fits all'. It's all about precision and providing more personalised solutions."

Advanced technology enables in-depth analysis of personal health factors, including aspects pertaining to hormones, andropause, menopause, stress levels, sleep quality, food and diet, and vitamin and mineral levels.

There is also a complete genome genetic test available, which can assess a person's risk of suffering from a disease in the future, and allows doctors to help plan a healthy lifestyle.