Pickup-bomb injures two, damages buildings

Two attacks in South as Friday deadline looms in Tak Bai massacre case

The car bomb explosion started a fire near the Panare police station in Panare district of Pattani early Thursday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI - A bomb hidden in a stolen pickup exploded, injuring two defence volunteers and damaging state property, in Panare district shortly after midnight on Thursday.

The explosion occurred about 12.30am on a road near the Panare police station and the Panare district office.

The blast damaged the police station, the district office, nearby state vehicles and other property. Two defence volunteers on duty were wounded.

The bomb was inside a Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck belnging to the tambon Ban Nam Bo administration organisation in Panare district.

About 10 men earlier raided the office of the local administration organisation, tied up the four employees who were there and stole the pickup.

Another bomb attack injured three soldiers in Rangae district of Narathiwat on Wednesday afternoon.

The explosive was hidden in an underground drainage pipe and detonated as a group of soldiers was passing by.

The two bombings occurred shortly before the statute of limitations in the Tak Bai massacre case expires on Friday.