Leopard sighted in Kaeng Krachan park

A leopard relaxes in the middle of a road inside Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province. (Photo: Kaeng Krachan National Park)

A leopard was spotted on a road in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province on Wednesday evening, apparently waiting for its prey.

Park chief Mongkol Chaipakdee said on Thursday that park staff attached to the Bang Krang area spotted the leopard walking and taking a rest in the middle of a road between kilometre markers 13 and 14 inside the park on Wednesday evening.

At the same time, they heard the cries of deer as if they sensed danger. The staff parked their patrol vehicle to observe the behaviour of the leopard, which they believed might be hunting deer in the area. Shortly afterward, the leopard walked towards a forest, said Mr Mongkol.

The leopard was the same one that was earlier spotted relaxing on a road at kilometre marker 14 on Oct 15, as there was a trace of a cleft on its right ear. The animal has often been spotted between kilometre markers 11 and 14 inside the park, he said.

This indicated that this section of the road was a good spot for the leopard to hunt prey, particularly langurs that often climbed trees to find food in the area.

The frequent sightings of the leopard and a black panther also showed the balance of the food chain in the park’s ecosystem for both predators and their prey like langurs, said Mr Mongkol.

(Video: Kaeng Krachan National Park Facebook)