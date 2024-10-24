Pathum Thani politician given 7.5 years for graft

Charn Phuangphet and six others convicted over fishy procurement of flood-relief supplies in 2011

Charn Phuangphet won the June 30 vote for president of the Pathum Thani provincial administrative organisation (PAO) but was later disqualified for election law violations and a new election was held. (Photo: Charn Phuangphet Facebook account)

Veteran Pathum Thani politician Charn Phuangphet and six others have been sentenced to 7.5 years each in prison for corruption related to fund-relief funds.

The sentence against Charn, a former long-time president of the Pathum Thani provincial administrative organisation (PAO), was handed down on Thursday in the Region 1 Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

He and his co-defendants were found guilty of corruption and malfeasance in connection with their roles in the procurement of about a million baht worth of flood-relief supplies in 2011, when Charn was the Pathum Thani PAO chief.

They were initially given 10 years each but the sentences were reduced because they cooperated with the court when standing trial, according to the ruling.

Charn headed the Pathum Thani PAO for four consecutive terms before he ended up facing an investigation launched by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) into his alleged misconduct.

The NACC in March 2021 concluded its investigation and found grounds to believe the seven had committed misconduct as suspected. It then brought the case to court.

According to the NACC investigation, misconduct was committed on two occasions in 2011 when Bangkok and surrounding provinces were enduring the worst floods in decades.

Charn contested the election for Pathum Thani PAO chairman on June 30 this year under the Pheu Thai Party banner. He narrowly defeated Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit, who ran on the Khon Rak Pathum (Love Pathum) ticket.

In addition to the 2011 misconduct case, which at the time was still before the court, Charn’s victory was marred by allegations that he had violated the election law by organising a banquet intended to woo voters before polling day.

The Election Commission (EC) suspended Charn pending a court ruling in the corruption case, and later disqualified him completely after finding him guilty of the election law violation.

A new election was held on Sept 22 and won by Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit.