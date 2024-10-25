‘Freerunner’ runs into trouble at Bangkok metro station

Operator presses charges after man posted video of himself showing off sliding skills

A man, known as Nut, slides down the gap between escalators at an exit from the Wat Mangkon metro station on the Blue Line in Bangkok on Tuesday. Operator Bangkok Expressway and Metro was not entertained. (Photo: Screenshot)

Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) has filed a police complaint against a man for inappropriate behaviour, after a video showed him running and sliding down on an escalator handrail at a metro station in Bangkok.

The video was posted on Tuesday by a Facebook user known as “Nut Freerunning” and tagged “Slider+MRT+freerunning”. It showed the man running through crowds of commuters at exit No. 1 of the Wat Mangkon station on the Blue Line, which is operated by BEM. He jumped on the gap between the escalators and slid down to the ground.

The security camera at the station captured the incident at 1.43pm.

The post drew many comments from netizens criticising the behaviour and asking the authorities to step in. Some also suggested he delete the post. Initially he declined and replied by saying, “Thank you” and “I didn’t get caught”.

On Friday, BEM said the man had been charged with inappropriate behaviour that could cause danger to the public.

The mass-transit operator said security at stations would be tightened by placing obstructions between the escalators to prevent people from attempting more attention-getting stunts.

The company said it would also advise its guards to strictly monitor activity at stations to ensure public safety. All passengers are asked to follow the rules, BEM emphasised.

The video has now been deleted from the would-be freerunner’s page.