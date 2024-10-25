Celebs ‘received huge payments from iCon’

Listen to this article

Actor Yuranunt “Boss Sam” Pamornmontri gives a wai as he and other suspects are taken to the Criminal Court following their arrest in connection with the iCon Group fraud case on Oct 16. Behind him, in order, are TV host Kan “Boss Kan” Kantathavorn, Tananont “Boss Mor Ek” Hiranchaiwan (white face mask), and actress Pechaya “Boss Min” Wattanamontree (hooded ski jacket). (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The money trail of three celebrities linked to The iCon Group shows that they received huge payments from the online sales company, with TV host Kan “Boss Kan” Kantatavorn alone receiving almost 80 million baht

The Anti-Money Laundering Office and the police Central Investigation Bureau have examined the financial records of all 18 suspects in the huge fraud case, particularly the three stars: Kan, actor Yuranunt “Boss Sam” Pamornmontri and actress Pechaya “Boss Min” Wattanamontree.

The initial investigation results showed that Kan received 33 money transfers totalling 79.48 million baht from The iCon Group into his bank account from 2021 to this year. The transfers were as follows:

2021: Two transfers for 5.75 million baht

2022: Fifteen transfers totalling 41.83 million baht

2023: Ten transfers totalling 23.51 million baht

2024: Six transfers totalling 8.37 million baht.

Actress Pechaya received nine transfers totalling 11.39 million baht:

2023: Seven transfers totalling 8.54 million baht

2024: Two transfers amounting to 2.84 million baht.

Actor Yuranunt received 3.19 million baht: two transfers totalling 1.86 million baht in 2023 and another 1.33 million in 2024.

Presenter now ‘a victim’

A source familiar with the investigation said the payments received by the three celebrities were apparently seen as shares of the company’s revenue. They differed from the sums paid to other stars such as actor Pakorn “Boy” Chaborirak and actor-singer Pakorn “Dome” Lam, who had been hired as product presenters under yearly contracts.

Pakorn, 40, met with police on Oct 14 and told reporters he had terminated his presenter contract with The iCon Group and was among the damaged parties.

All 18 suspects — dubbed “bosses” in the iCon marketing hierarchy — were arrested on Oct 16 after many people filed fraud complaints against the company, which sold health and dietary supplements. They have since been remanded in custody.

The iCon Group attracted many people by offering cheap online sales courses. But once they enrolled, they were asked for more money to buy products, followed by larger financial commitments to help advertise for new recruits.

All of the suspects, including founder and CEO Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, have been charged with colluding in public fraud and inputting false information into a computer system. They have denied all the charges.

On Thursday, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said it would handle suspected money-laundering in relation to the fraud case against the company.

On the same day, police said 8,137 people had filed complaints about losses totalling 2.41 billion baht related to the iCon business.