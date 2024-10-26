Khon Kaen to Nong Khai track by 2027

Listen to this article

Passengers arrive at Nong Khai railway station. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand)

Construction of the second phase of the double-track railway from Khon Kaen to Nong Khai, worth 28.6 billion baht, will begin at the end of this year and take roughly three years to complete, said Governor Veeris Ammarapala of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

According to Mr Veeris, the SRT board meeting on Thursday approved the bid result for the phase-two double-track railway project between Khon Kaen and Nong Khai.

The lowest bidder, CHO Thavee-AS Construction joint venture, was selected for the project, promising a value of 28 billion baht which was below the initial set price.

Four companies, namely Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction PCL, CH Karnchang PCL, Unique Engineering and Construction PCL and CHO Thavee-AS Construction joint venture, submitted bids.

The selection followed a thorough review by the Special Project and Construction Department and the result was that the CHO Thavee-AS Construction joint venture met all required criteria.

Next steps will be document verification, followed by a contract signing with the bid winner. The signing is expected to take place by next month.

The Notice to Proceed (NTP) will be issued between December and January. Construction is expected to take 1,080 days.

The railway project, a key route linking Chira Junction in Nakhon Ratchasima to Khon Kaen and Udon Thani, and ending in Nong Khai province, is part of Thailand's move to develop its transport infrastructure under the Intercity Network Development plan, as approved by the cabinet in October last year.

The project design involves constructing an additional parallel rail line along the existing one, with new route adjustments over a total distance of approximately 167 kilometres.

The work also includes the construction of 14 stations, four halts and three cargo yards with signalling and telecommunication systems along the line. It is expected to be finished and fully open by 2027.

"This route will boost rail logistics for both freight and passenger services. It will reduce logistics costs, travel time by 1 to 1.5 hours, fuel consumption and environmental pollution while improving safety by reducing risks at railway crossings," Mr Veeris said.

"This project will significantly upgrade rail transport efficiency and convenience for commuters, creating connections for goods transport across regions."

Meanwhile, a local media source reported that train passengers using the first phase of the double-track railway (from Chira Junction to Khon Kaen) have complained about the inadequate roofing of a passenger platform, as well as a steep footbridge.