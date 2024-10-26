Two killed in chemical tank blast in Prachin Buri

A rescue vehicle and a fire truck are parked at Bo Thong Industrial Estate in Prachin Buri after a chemical tank exploded, killing two workers and injuring several others. (Photo: Fire & Rescue Thailand)

Two workers were killed and eight others injured when a chemical tank exploded at a factory in Kabin Buri district of Prachin Buri province on Saturday morning.

The explosion was reported at 9.22am, said local rescue workers.

One male worker was found dead near the tank that exploded, but there were no flames.

Nine people were injured and rushed to Kabin Buri Hospital, but one was later pronounced dead.

According to a police report, a tank containing chemicals exploded at Xiao Xiang Non-Ferrous Metal Company Limited at Bo Thong Industrial Estate. The non-ferrous metal casting factory employed 232 workers — 205 men and 27 women.

Police were investigating.