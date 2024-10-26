Where to watch the Royal Barge Procession

14 viewing spots designated along both sides of Chao Phraya River for Sunday afternoon spectacle

Principal royal barges pass Wat Arun during a rehearsal on Oct 15 for the Royal Barge Procession that will be held on Sunday, Oct 27. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

People can enjoy viewing the Royal Barge Procession along the Chao Phraya River at 14 designated viewing spots along the river in Bangkok on Sunday afternoon.

The government has invited the public to attend an audience with His Majesty the King to mark his 72nd birthday, which was on July 28, and watch the grand procession, which is being held as part of a royal krathin robe offering ceremony.

The procession will take place from 3pm to 6pm, so would-be spectators are advised to make their travel plans accordingly. People will be asked to present their ID cards or passports at entry venues. Be sure to bring along drinking water, umbrellas, hats and any necessary medicines.

Fourteen viewing spots have been designated for the public to watch the procession along the river:

On the riverside at the Bank of Thailand

Rama VII Bridge (Bank of Thailand Learning Center)

Under Rama VIII Bridge (Thon Buri side)

Santichaiprakan Park

Under Phra Pinklao Bridge

60th Anniversary of Thammasat Square, Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus

Health Park, Siriraj Hospital

Pridi Banomyong square, Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus

Sathan Phimuk Garden, Siriraj Hospital

Tha Chang

Wat Rakhang Khositaram

Tha Tien

Wat Pho Pier

Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn).

The grand spectacle, set against the backdrop of the Chao Phraya River, will start from the Wakusri Pier (Wat Rachathiwat Pier), passing under the Rama VIII and Phra Pinklao bridges and ending at Wat Arun. The total distance is 4.2 kilometres.

The procession will consist of 52 barges with 2,200 oarsmen. The barges will proceed in five rows and three columns, 1,200 metres long and 90 metres wide.

Free bus service

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will provide free shuttle bus service for people to watch the procession. The buses will operate on two routes along the Chao Phraya River from noon to 6pm.

The first route starts from Payap Pier, heading to Thewes Pier, Sanam Luang, Rajinee Pier, the Memorial Bridge, Wat Arun, Siriraj Hospital, Krung Thon Bridge and back to Payap Pier.

The second route starts from Sanam Luang, heading to Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge, Siriraj Hospital, Wat Arun, the Memorial Bridge, and back to Sanam Luang.