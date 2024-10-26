Bangkok raids net B60m worth of fake goods

Branded sporting goods and football jerseys of top clubs among items seized at seven locations

Listen to this article

Counterfeit football jerseys seized during an operation in Bangkok. (Police photo)

Authorities have seized counterfeit sporting goods worth over 60 million baht during a series of raids across Bangkok.

The operation took place at seven locations in the Pratunam area as well as commercial buildings in Bang Kho Laem, Sathon and Chom Thong districts, where clothing, sportswear and other trademark-infringing products were being sold and stored.

Armed with seven search warrants issued by the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court on Friday, officials raided establishments believed to be key distribution centres for counterfeit goods in the country.

During the searches, they discovered a wide range of counterfeit branded clothing, including sports jerseys from famous football clubs, as well as products bearing trademarked names like Nike, Adidas and Puma. More than 120,000 counterfeit items, valued at over 60 million baht, were seized.

Representatives of the affected brands also observed the operation. The seized goods will be submitted to investigators as evidence for further legal action under the Trademark Act.