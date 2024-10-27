Chiang Rai launches tourism-boosting campaign after floods

Thailand’s northernmost province of Chiang Rai launches a tourism-boosting campaign on Saturday to woo tourists back after forest runoff and flash floods devastated parts of the province and affected more than 10,000 residents last month (Photo: Chiang Rai office of the Public Relations Department).

CHIANG RAI: Thailand’s northernmost province has officially kick-started its tourism campaign aimed to attract local and foreign tourists in the wake of the recent flood disaster – and keep them coming until Songkran Festival next year.

The campaign – named “Chiang Rai Prom Tiew” (Chiang Rai Ready for Visits) – provides an appealing six-month line-up of festivals and events in a bid to stimulate the province's economy, revive its tourism and trade, and restore visitors' confidence.

Some of the campaign's highlights include the upcoming Loy Krathong and Yi Peng festivals, Lanna Winter Wonderland, the annual flower festival (to be held at Haad Nakhon Chiang Rai Park from Dec 21 to Feb 16, 2025), Music in the Park, a food festival, Music Festival & New Year’s Countdown, New Year merit-making events and the Songkran Festival in April next year.

Chiang Rai mayor Wanchai Jongsutthanamanee affirmed that the situation in Chiang Rai had returned to normal after the deluge last month and post-flood rehabilitation.

“I want to thank all stakeholders, both the public and private sectors as well as local people and those from nearby provinces, for helping restore Chiang Rai to its pre-flood condition,” Mr Wanchai said.

Deputy permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry and Chiang Rai’s acting provincial governor Chotinarin Kerdsom, who presided over the launch of the campaign, said tourist numbers at numerous attractions in Chiang Rai had started to pick up recently, notably at Walking Street held every Saturday in the downtown area.