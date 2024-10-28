Storm Trami affecting part of Northeast

Listen to this article

Tropical Storm Trami had left Vietnam for the South China Sea and was bringing rain only to part of the Northeast of Thailand on Monday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Sukanyanee Yawinchan, acting director-general, said Trami had left central Vietnam about 4am and moved into the upper South China Sea, its centre about 30 kilometres northeast of Da Nang.

Windspeed near the storm's eye was about 65 kilometres per hour and the storm was moving northeastwards about 10kph. It would not enter Thailand, Ms Sukanyanee said.

The storm would still cause heavy rain in the eastern part of the Northeast on Monday, mainly Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. It was forecast to weaken on Monday and Tuesday and rains in the region would decline, Ms Sukanyanee said.

In the South, moderate northwesterly winds over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand would bring persistent and heavy rain in the South on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, it would affect Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phangnga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, Songkhla, Surat Thani and Trang provinces.

On Tuesday, heavy rain was expected in Chumphon, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phangnga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, Songkhla, Surat Thani and Trang, Ms Sukanyanee said.