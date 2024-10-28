Thai Ophthalmologist receives prestigious Henry Davison Award

Dr Uraiwan Tinnungwattana, right. (Photo: Thai Red Cross Society)

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has awarded its highest honour, the Henry Davison Award, to Uraiwan Tinnungwattana, an ophthalmologist with the Thai Red Cross Society (TRCS), for outstanding service in improving the lives of vulnerable people.

Dr Uraiwan is chair of TRCS Eye Surgery Project in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and also leads the Mobile Eyeglasses Unit for children in remote areas, the Thai Red Cross announcement said.

The Henry Davison Award is named after the founder of the IFRC and was established in 2003 to honour individuals or Red Cross/Red Crescent National Societies in recognition of outstanding service in improving the lives of vulnerable people by mobilising the power of humanity.

This accolade is presented biennially at the IFRC General Assembly, with no more than five recipients in any given year, it said. The award was first presented in 2005.

Dr Uraiwan’s recognition follows in the footsteps of Phan Wannamethee, who received the Henry Davison Award in 2013 for his dedication as then secretary-general of TRCS to enhancing the quality of life for those in need and expanding the humanitarian activities of Thai Red Cross, the IFRC said.

The 2024 Henry Davison Award ceremony was last Wednesday, during the IFRC General Assembly at the Centre International de Conférence Genève, Switzerland.

For nearly 30 years, the TRCS Eye Surgery Project has provided free eye surgery to over 75,000 patients from under-resourced communities.

It addresses a range of eye disorders, including cataracts, glaucoma, pterygium, eyelid conditions and nasolacrimal duct obstruction, restoring sight to vulnerable individuals who otherwise lack access to quality ophthalmic care.

In addition, the TRCS Mobile Eyeglasses Unit has been screening children in remote areas for refractive errors, such as myopia, since 1997. The unit has screened over 8 million children and distributed more than 100,000 pairs of eyeglasses free to children in underserved rural and urban areas.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the IFRC is the world's largest humanitarian network supporting local Red Cross and Red Crescent action in more than 191 countries and bringing together almost 15 million volunteers for the good of humanity, the TRCS said.