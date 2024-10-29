Lost diamond ring found in landfill after 30-hour search

The 400,000 baht diamond ring recovered after a frantic search at a garbage dump in Nakhon Phanom province. (Photo: Patanapong Sripiachai)

A frantic search at a garbage dump finally unearthed a diamond ring worth more than 400,000 baht that the owner had accidentally thrown out with the rubbish.

A Bangkok woman who gave her name as Ning, 36, posted a video online of her experience as a warning to others. It already had more than 2 million views on TikTok on Tuesday.

She told local media she worked at a construction site and stayed at a residence in Muang district of Nakhon Phanom province.

In the morning of Oct 23, she took off the ring, wrapped it in toilet tissue, put it aside and washed her hands. She forgot to put it back on, leaving it behind, and the tissue paper later ended up in a rubbish bin outside the house.

When she realised what she had done she desperately tracked down the rubbish truck that makes regular collections in the area. She was horrified to learn the garbage had already been dumped at the provincial landfill in tambon Pho Tak.

She hired about 20 people to help her with the desperate search. About 30 hours later, Ning herself found the ring among the piles of rubbish.

Ning said it was a miracle she found it at all because the landfill spread over 70 rai. Although the ring had cost over 400,000 baht, the monetary value was not most the important aspect of the loss. It had immense sentimental value, she said. It was her wedding ring.