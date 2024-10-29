Deported Korean back in Pattaya, arrested

Listen to this article

Immigration police arrest the South Korean man in Pattaya on Monday. (Police photo)

A 42-year-old South Korean man deported and blacklisted in 2017 has been arrested in Pattaya for illegal entry and suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking.

The man, identified by police only as "Hun", was arrested at an apartment on Pattaya Sai 3 Road on Monday, Pol Maj Gen Panthana Nuchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said on Tuesday.

There was no visa or entry stamp in his passport. He admitted to sneaking into Thailand from Cambodia through Sa Kaeo province.

Pol Maj Gen Pathana said Mr Hun had been deported in 2017 on crystal meth and overstay offences, and blacklisted by immigration.

When he was arrested on Monday police found drug paraphernalia in his room, but he said it belonged to a Thai woman who had stayed with him. Mr Hun tested negative for drug use.

Pol Maj Gen Panthana said Mr Hun had been in Pattaya for two weeks. Police suspected he was sourcing drugs for smuggling back to South Korea. Some arrested smugglers had accused the suspect of supplying the drugs.

Police initially charged Mr Hun with illegal entry and he was held in custody. The investigation was continuing.