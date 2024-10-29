Overpass removal talks to clear way for new rail line

A woman prepares to cross the road at Bang Khun Non intersection in Bangkok on Nov 5, 2023, during heavy traffic. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) will speed up its discussions with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) regarding dismantling some of the city’s overpasses, this paving the way for the Orange Line’s construction. The western section of the Bang Khun Non-Min Buri rail system is expected to open by 2030.

Vithaya Punmongkol, acting MRTA governor, said a Notice to Proceed (NTP) was issued to Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM), the Orange Line’s concessionaire, on July 31.

The BEM is working on procuring mechanical and electrical systems for the eastern section of the line, from Thailand Cultural Centre to Min Buri. Construction is estimated to last three years and six months and the section is due to open for service by late 2027 or early 2028.

For the western section, from Bang Khun Non to Thailand Cultural Centre, contractors of tunnels and underground stations have already entered public areas to set up work sites.

The current phase includes surveying infrastructure, utilities and communication systems to plan for relocations. That is expected to take four to nine months.

Land expropriation will proceed under the Royal Decree on Land Expropriation, with funding allocated for 2025. A budget for land ownership management and real estate survey for the western section is set at 14 billion baht.

The expropriation plan involves 380 land plots, 410 real estates and the demolition of around 400 buildings.

Civil construction for the western section will begin in the Pratunam area in February next year.

According to Mr Vithaya, the MRTA will soon discuss with the BMA regarding the dismantling of overpasses at three intersections, namely Pratunam, Ratchathewi and Sutthavas.

It will also seek advice and approval from the Fine Arts Department regarding construction in the Bangkok Old Town’s conservation areas.

The Orange Line western section is expected to open by the end of 2030.

The MRTA acting governor also provided an update about the Southern Purple Line project, which runs from Tao Poon to Rat Burana, a total of 23.63km.

Mr Vitthaya said the rail system construction was 42.18% completed and it is expected to be operational in 2028.

A study on train operations is due to be concluded and presented to the MRTA Board by next month before it is proposed to a Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) committee.

The concessionaire selection process is expected to begin early next year and the service should start in 2029.

For the Pink Line's 3km extension project from Sri Rat to Muang Thong Thani, overall progress by the end of September was 71.09% complete.