Bumper year expected for Phuket tourism

Tourists visit a walking street in the Old Town of Phuket. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Tourism revenue in Phuket this year is likely to exceed the total in 2019, with almost as many visitors as in the year before the Covid pandemic, according to Thanet Tantipiriyakit, president of the Phuket Tourist Association.

“Phuket has now transformed into a destination for quality tourists, as total spending of tourists has risen above the amount recorded in 2019 despite the overall number of visitors falling slightly,” he said on Tuesday.

According to the Department of Tourism, revenue generated by visitors to the island reached 246 billion baht in the first half of this year. Spending is expected to reach 50 billion baht a month during the busiest months of November and December. Therefore, he said the full-year revenue target of 500 billion baht is achievable.

He said Phuket would also welcome more direct flights during the last quarter of this year, including inaugural flights from Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday; Kolkata and Chennai, India on Monday; and Siem Reap, Cambodia on Tuesday. In addition to direct flights now linking Riyadh to Phuket, there will also be direct flights from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, starting on Dec 2.

“There will be quite a lot of direct flights from many airlines to Phuket this year. It is good news for our people and local businesses,” Mr Thanet said.

He predicted that the total number of tourists this year would be between 13 million and 14 million, which would be similar to 2019. Last year Phuket welcomed about 11 million visitors.

Tourists from China are still the largest group of visitors, followed by travellers from Russia and India. The European and Australian markets have grown, but the number of tourists has not increased significantly.

Mr Thanet said he believed Phuket could reach new heights next year with international events, including the Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025, an international contemporary art festival that will run from November 2025 to April 2026.

In a related development, Phuket governor Sopon Suwannarat on Monday welcomed Masazumi Gotoda, the governor of Tokushima prefecture in Japan, along with representatives of nine companies. They discussed a memorandum of understanding on trade and tourism between the cities.

Mr Gotoda said Tokushima, in Japan’s Shikoku region, has unique natural and cultural charms, including the Iya Valley and the Awa Odori Dance Festival.

“This discussion is an important step in building good relations in terms of tourism and promoting local culture,” he said.