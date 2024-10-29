‘Tooth of Buddha’ set for display

Special pavilion at Sanam Luang to house relic for public viewing starting on Dec 4

Listen to this article

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab invites people to pay homage to a tooth said to belong to the Lord Buddha from Dec 4 to Feb 14, during a press conference at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

The government is inviting people to pay homage to a tooth said to belong to the Lord Buddha, which will be brought to Thailand from the Lingguang Temple in Beijing from Dec 4 to Feb 14.

The 73-day event is intended to celebrate both His Majesty the King’s sixth-cycle birthday on July 28, 2024, and the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations, government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab said on Tuesday.

Ahead of the arrival of the sacred tooth, the government is organising a ceremony and building a mandapa-pillared pavilion at Sanam Luang, where the relic will be enshrined so worshippers can pay their respects.

A rite will be held on Wednesday afternoon to mark the start of the pavilion’s construction.

Mr Jirayu said the Thai and Chinese governments had agreed to temporarily enshrine the sacred tooth relic in Bangkok as part of the celebrations of the two auspicious occasions.

Lingguang Temple, a Buddhist temple located on the eastern hillside of Mount Cuiwei, is renowned for its collection of Lord Buddha’s tooth relics.

The temple was originally built between 766 and 779 AD in the Dali period of the Tang dynasty (618–907) and was initially called Longquan Temple.