Khon Kaen Zoo gets spooky for Halloween

An animal keeper dressed for Halloween feeds a piece of pumpkin to Moo Duang at the Khon Kaen Zoo. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

The Khon Kaen Zoo is inviting visitors to join its Halloween event on Thursday with themed decorations all ready for photo shoots at its popular hippo zone.

The global fame of the pygmy hippo Moo Deng in Chon Buri has led to a surge in Thai and foreign visitor numbers at the zoo in Khao Suan Kwang district of Khon Kaen, where they can see the 5-month-old pygmy hippo Moo Duang.

The zoo posted photos on its Facebook page of keepers dressed as spooky characters, inviting people to visit during Halloween week.

Many activities are available for tourists, such as feeding a variety of wildlife including Moo Duang and others such as capybara, black bear, sun conure parrots and white rhinoceros, and enjoying the African seal show. A water park on the mountain is an added attraction.

The zoo is open seven days a week from 8.30am to 4.30pm.