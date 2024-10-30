Public input sought on education bill

Listen to this article

Students arrive for the first day of the new term at Wat Rajabopit School in Bangkok in May 2022. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The People’s Party (PP) plans to gather public opinions on its proposed national education bill during the current parliamentary recess.

Parit Wacharasindhu, a list-MP of the main opposition party, said education is fundamental to improving citizens’ quality of life and establishing a foundation for sustainable national development.

The bill seeks to enhance national competitiveness, create equal opportunities and promote citizen participation in decision-making.

True educational reform requires more than just changes to the law, said Mr Parit.

However, he noted that the bill would mark a starting point, putting a “charter for education” in motion to ensure that policies meet national needs and set the future course of education.

The PP has drafted the bill over the past year, conducting internal reviews and working with other parties to include issues raised by the dissolved Move Forward Party, its predecessor, into a “central” bill created by a House committee and an education subcommittee.

Mr Parit said the draft is now complete, addressing issues such as lifelong learning, flexible study formats, and a skills-focused student development model. These elements support a decentralised approach to education, essential for protecting student rights and welfare.

Mr Parit said many parties are eager to adopt the bill for debate in parliament.

During the parliamentary recess from Oct 31 to Dec 11, the party plans to gather feedback on the party’s bill through discussions with education experts, students, parents, teachers and the private and civil society sectors.

It also will campaign on the bill over the next two months.

Among its priorities: guaranteeing students’ access to quality education and educational welfare, support for education providers, curriculum development and review, raising the quality of teaching and education staff, optimal use of technology, incentives for lifelong learning, greater student involvement in education management, and reforms to the budget.