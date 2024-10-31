New border checkpoint opens in Sa Kaeo

Listen to this article

Srettha Thavisin, then prime minister, follows up on construction of the Customs Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) building at the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge in tambon Tha Kham of Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo on Nov 23, 2023. (Photo: Srettha Thavisin Facebook account)

Thailand and Cambodia have opened the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge permanent border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province, and also extended the hours at the Chong Sa-ngam checkpoint in Si Sa Ket province to boost trade and tourism.

The Ministry of Interior published the two announcements in the Royal Gazette on Oct 30, with immediate effect, ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Thursday.

The Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge permanent checkpoint (also known as Nong Ian-Stung Bot) is located in tambon Tha Kham of Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo, opposite Stung Bot village in Poipet town of Banteay Meanchey province in Cambodia. It is open between 6am and 10pm every day.

The new checkpoint will help to alleviate congestion around the busy Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint, also in Aranyaprathet, facilitating cross-border goods transport and boosting the border trade, said Ms Traisuree.

In Si Sa Ket, the opening hours of the Chong Sa-ngam permanent border checkpoint in Phu Sing district, opposite Anlong Veng district in Oddar Meanchey province, have been extended by two hours. It is now open from 7am to 10pm daily. Previously it closed at 8pm.