Kingdom ranks 8th on global 'rich heritage' list

Thailand is ranked eighth among 89 countries with the richest cultural heritage in the world, according to a report by US News & World.

According to the American media company, the ranking is based on an equally weighted average of five attributes: culturally accessible, rich history, great food, cultural attractions and geographical attractions.

Greece is at the top of the ranking, followed by Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, Mexico, Egypt and Thailand.

US News & World said that Thailand is one of the world's most visited countries, though tourism accounts for just 7% of gross domestic product.

"Buddha figures are ever-present in the 'Land of Smiles,' where bustling, modern cities are juxtaposed with ancient ruins, glistening beaches and gilded temples. The nation is home to the acclaimed Thai massage and cuisine that is known to balance sweet, sour, salty, bitter and spicy flavours," it said in the report.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol welcomed the news, saying that the latest ranking will help boost the country's image and attract more foreign visitors.

She added that the government attaches importance to the development and promotion of soft power so Thailand can become one of the world's influential soft power countries. Several festivals will be held from this month until the end of the year to promote the country's soft power, she said.

They include the Loy Krathong festival, which falls on the full moon night of Nov 15 in major tourist destinations such as Chiang Mai and Sukhothai; the elephant round-up festival in Surin from Nov 16–17; the New Year countdown activities, as well as other cultural, sports, music and food festivals in several provinces, Ms Sudawan said.