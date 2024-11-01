PM says she's feeling better

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra took to social media yesterday to thank the public for their support during her recovery from bronchitis, saying she was feeling better.
Ms Paetongtarn posted a set of photos yesterday, including pictures with her two children.
"The doctor suggested I rest for one more day, but thanks to my two little nurses, I think I have now recovered," she said.
"I apologise for having had to cancel all the appointments that were scheduled for today due to my illness," the prime minister said.
According to a government source, Ms Paetongtarn took sick leave yesterday after being diagnosed with bronchitis, which caused a sore throat and hoarse voice, though no Covid-19 infection was detected.
Ms Paetongtarn is expected to resume her duties today. She is scheduled to visit the government's narcotic suppression model operation in the northeastern province of Roi Et.