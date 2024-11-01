Six police, one civilian arrested for alleged extortion

National police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, right, vows to take drastic action against officers involved in the alleged extortion. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Six police officers and a civilian were arrested for allegedly trying to extort 300 million baht from a Chinese-Vanuatu man in Samut Prakan province. The victim had already paid them 5.7 million baht after negotiations.

Thung Song Hong police apprehended the seven men on Thursday and charged them with colluding in extortion and related offences.

The suspects were identified as Pol Lt Col Chanachai Jaikla, 41; Pol Capt Amnuay Khongklin, 42; Pol Snr Sgt Maj Chayaphol Wongpan, 43; Pol Snr Sgt Maj Pornthep Sangkhara, 46; Pol Snr Sgt Maj Manasawee Janyalak, 41; Pol Snr Sgt Maj Sayam Thongmon, 49; and Thawut Wangthongkul, 43.

The suspects were part of a group of 12 people — nine police officers and three civilians — who were involved in the extortion that took place at a house in Samut Prakan last month.

Three other officers from the group had previously turned themselves in. They were Pol Capt Thanakit Kanchanamas, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Suphan Thongsai and Pol Sgt Maj Kittiphum Jeenplaengchart, all of whom are from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

Pol Maj Gen Jirawat Phayungtham, acting chief of the CCIB, recently signed an order to transfer the three CCIB officers to inactive posts.

National police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet said on Friday that he has asked Metropolitan Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang to take strict disciplinary and criminal actions against the officers involved.

The two other suspects, Apassara Sonklin and her Chinese husband Yun Daliang, remain at large.

The scandal began when Mr Sai, a Chinese man with Vanuatu citizenship, along with his wife, a Chinese friend and a housemaid, filed a complaint with Thung Song Hong police that a group of men claiming to be police had entered their house in Bang Phli district on Oct 16. Those men presented a document which they claimed was a search warrant issued by the Samut Prakan Provincial Court.

The suspects alleged that they had arrested four Philippine nationals for passport forgery, implicating Mr Sai in the crime, which he denied. During the search, those men accused Mr Sai of committing another offence for hiring a foreign maid without permission, demanding 300 million baht or 10 million USDT to drop the case.

Mr Sai, unable to meet the demand, along with his family and friend, was taken for questioning. After negotiations, he agreed to pay 5 million baht, transferring the amount in digital currency to Ms Apassara.

On Oct 17, Ms Apassara contacted Mr Sai, requesting another 700,000 baht to reveal who alerted the officers. After transferring the money, he could no longer reach her.

Mr Sai and his group then sought a lawyer to file a complaint against those involved in the extortion.

Police were searching for the remaining suspects.