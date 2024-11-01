Worker’s distraught family pleads for return of body from Israel

Buri Ram father of three had gone to northern Israel danger zone for higher wages

Prayad Pilasrum is shown in a picture sent to his family in Nong Phluang village in Krasang district in Buri Ram from Israel, where he worked until he was killed on Thursday. (Photo: Surachai Piraksa)

BURI RAM - The family of one of the four Thai workers killed by rocket fire in Israel was saddened by the death and hopes to see his body returned soon for a religious ceremony at home.

The atmosphere was solemn at the house of Prayad Pilasrum in Nong Phluang village in Krasang district on Friday after his parents and were informed about his death. Their neighbours stopped by to give them moral support and offer them blessing threads.

His wife, Prapai, said she was in shock and could not cope with the sudden loss of the breadwinner of the family.

His elder sister Sulaporn said the family wanted Israel to send the body back as soon as possible for funeral ceremonies and to provide financial compensation.

Prayad, 42, is survived by his wife and three children. He was one of the four Thai workers killed by rocket strikes fired from Lebanon to the border town of Metula on Thursday.

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv identified the other victims as Akkraphol Wannasai, a native of Udon Thani, Thana Tichantuek and Kaveesak Papanang of Nakhon Ratchasima. Another labourer was injured and his name was not released.

Prayad had made a living by driving a song thaew but decided to seek his fortune overseas after the Covid-19 pandemic which left him and family with little money. Friends in the village had talked about working in Israel and he decided to go.

His mother secured a loan from the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and more from loan sharks, totalling more than 100,000 baht, to pay for travel and other expenses.

Prayad left for Israel in December 2021 but was among the more than 8,000 Thai workers who returned in October last year after the Hamas attack on Israel led to the war that continues today.

Ms Prapai said her husband’s employer in Israel later contacted him about returning to work to complete his contract. He went back and was working in central Israel but his colleagues talked him into moving to work in the dangerous northern area because of higher wages.

She said the family disagreed with his move but her husband wanted to take the risk to earn more money.

His wife did not say when he left for the second trip back to Israel.