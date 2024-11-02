Queen to lead army parade for King

His Majesty the King, accompanied by Her Majesty the Queen, presides over the opening of the 'Royal Project 55' event in August 2024 at the CentralWorld shopping complex, Bangkok. (Pool photo)

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will lead a Thai army parade on Dec 3 at the Royal Plaza, Dusit Palace, to commemorate His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's 72nd birthday, which was in July.

Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) spokesman Maj Gen Vithai Laithomya said on Friday that the RTARF will hold a grand military parade and oath-taking ceremony to mark His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday. The ceremony will take place on Dec 3 at 4pm.

Maj Gen Vithai said Her Majesty the Queen will lead the Royal Guard's parade as the Commander of the Royal Guard's Combined Forces during the ceremony, while Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya will serve as the Commander of the Royal Guard's cavalry battalion.

He said the ceremony will be preceded by a military performance featuring over 300 personnel from the army, navy, and air force.