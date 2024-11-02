Scout uniform rules to relax

A scout leader salutes as young scouts file past him at a ceremony to mark National Scout Day at the Thai-Japanese stadium in Din Daeng. (File Photo)

The Education Ministry will issue a regulation on scouting attire, allowing children to wear ordinary school attire instead of scout uniforms for scout events.

Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob said the National Scout Executive Committee is drafting a ministerial regulation allowing two types of scout uniforms: regular and casual.

Scout uniforms will be made of flexible and durable fabric. The ministry will give schools the freedom to choose whether students can wear school uniforms or other clothing for informal wear.

"This regulation will reduce the burden on teachers and students, as they can use student uniforms for scout activities. In addition, if a school has ethnic students, they can come in their cultural dress," he said.

Schools in rural areas can also allow students to wear only a scout hat and a scarf with a student uniform to save costs. However, the minister said students are encouraged to wear the traditional uniform for formal events, especially Scout Day.