Purple Line flat rate fare to stay at B20

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) aims to extend the Purple Line's 20-baht flat rate fare for another year after the current policy ends next month.

Wittaya Phanmongkol, deputy and acting governor of the MRTA, said that when the new MRTA board is appointed, the MRTA will propose extending the flat rate on the Tao Poon-Bang Yai section for another year.

"The issue needs to be expedited because the present measure will expire on Nov 30," he said, adding extending the flat rate would reduce the burden of travel expenses on the public.

He said the measure, implemented on Oct 16 last year, was popular with passengers. The number of passengers has increased by an average of 17.5% compared to the previous year.

Currently, the Purple Line has over 60,000 passengers daily, roughly 65,000 on weekdays and about 55,000 on Saturdays and Sundays. The highest number of passengers this year was 87,856 on Sept 6.

In the first year, Purple Line's revenue dropped from 400 million to 150 million baht due to the fare cap. However, the MRTA has remained profitable. "The MRTA has not asked the government for compensation because it has saved almost 7 billion baht from fares, the Blue Line concession fee, and commercial development."

The number of passengers is likely to rise at least 7% from the first year to roughly 70,000 per day. The revenue loss is expected to drop to about 20 million baht when the policy extends for a second year. The MRTA said 90,000 passengers should use the system every day if the route is to break even under the flat rate.