5m workers to be reskilled

The Department of Skill Development (DSD) plans to upskill and reskill more than five million Thai workers in 2025 with a special focus on digital technology to support industrial growth, says a senior labour official.

Decha Pruekphathanarak, deputy permanent secretary for labour, said the retraining initiative would enhance worker competencies to respond to business needs.

He said the move aligns with the 2025 policy guidelines delivered by the government and Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who envisages the ministry as a key engine to drive the economy.

Mr Decha said the policy guidelines call for the development of the workforce so it can meet the demands of Thailand's growing industries.

Currently, there are 13 upskilling and reskilling courses, many of which support the government's policies on soft power promotion, the automotive industry, and digital, data and artificial intelligence fields.

Online training and other innovations allow workers to participate in courses outside their regular work hours.

Mr Decha said the DSD has worked with public and private sector partners to design the training courses and workers are encouraged to take standardised skill tests after completing them to qualify for higher wages.

The department plans to increase the number of testing centres to cover 129 professions and introduce measures to encourage entrepreneurs to develop their workers' potential.

Under the skill development promotion law, employers are entitled to benefits from providing skill development opportunities for staff, said Mr Decha.