Orange Line construction disruptions expected

Listen to this article

The Min Buri station of the Orange Line. (Photo: Reversemos.sapanaht via Wikimedia Commons)

Construction of the western segment of the MRT Orange Line will cause some disruptions, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has advised.

One traffic lane will be closed along the first five stops of the light rail transit line, from Bang Khun Non to Pratunam, by the end of this month, it said on Saturday.

Work has already started on the section connecting Bang Khun Non to the Thailand Cultural Centre, said Kittikorn Tanpao, the MRTA deputy governor and project director for the western section.

The project is being carried out by SET-listed Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Co Ltd (BEM), the operator of the MRTA’s Blue and Purple lines.

BEM has started surveying the infrastructure and will begin relocating utilities from Nov 15, covering the line’s first five stations: Bang Khun Non, Siriraj Hospital, Democracy Monument, Yommarat and Pratunam.

The traffic lane adjacent to the pavements will be temporarily closed by the end of this month, except around the Siriraj Hospital area, where the work will have minimal impact on traffic flow, the MRTA said.

Given the high traffic density and the proximity to schools and communities, the MRTA and BEM have been working with police to manage traffic impact and ensure safety throughout the project.

Measures include maintaining clear road signage and deploying traffic volunteers. The public will be informed in advance of any upcoming disruptions.

BEM representative Songwuth Siriudomlert said the company plans to begin primary construction early next year after utility relocation is completed, with the work expected to take six years. The subway line is expected to open for service by 2030.

For the Rattanakosin Island area, BEM has coordinated with the Committee of Rattanakosin Island and the Fine Arts Department to protect historical sites and plans to integrate historic artefacts into station displays.