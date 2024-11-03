Chiang Mai backs waste-to-energy plant

The Chiang Mai Authority has backed a Thai-Chinese waste-to-energy power plant that is expected to take two years to complete.

The joint investment agreement, valued at 2.3 billion baht, was signed on Friday by Cao Debiao, CEO of China Tianying Inc, and Bundit Dejruesi, managing director of Seven Sun 2514 Company, with deputy governor Tosapol Phuanudom as a witness.

Mr Cao said work on the power plant will begin immediately and is expected to be completed within two years.

The plant will incinerate 500-650 tonnes of waste per day to generate 10 megawatts of electricity.

He added his experience in building waste-to-energy plants in China will be applied to the project in Chiang Mai, which will be located in Ban Luang sub-district, Chom Thong district. The plant aims to provide an efficient waste management solution for Chiang Mai.

Mr Tosapol, deputy governor of Chiang Mai, said it is national policy for local authorities to manage community waste.

The Ministry of Interior has instructed each province on waste management methods, including the use of smokeless incinerators to generate electricity.

"As Chiang Mai is a major tourist destination, the province must manage around 2,500 tonnes of waste daily. Previously, Chiang Mai lacked a suitable waste disposal area. Disposal was managed through landfilling by the private sector, which led to high management costs for local administrations," he said.

The Department of Local Administration has worked with both public and private sectors to identify globally accepted waste elimination technologies.

The province selected the waste-to-energy plant for its potential to reduce waste management costs and produce electricity. Electricity generated by the plant will be sold to the Provincial Electricity Authority, he added.