Most Thais think few honest volunteer lawyers exist: poll

Most Thai people think that “genuine volunteer lawyers” really exist but there are only a few of them, according to a survey by Nida Poll.

The survey gauged general public opinion on the existence of pro-bono lawyers who really help people without not working for their own interests or for fame. The answers were as follows:

• 52.44% good volunteer lawyers with integrity do exist, but in small numbers

• 26.56% said they were not confident if they exist

• 16.88% said they do not exist

• 4.12% said they still exist and there are a lot of them

Asked about theirlevels of trust when seeking service or advice from professional lawyers, the answers varied as follows:

• 42.06 said they trust them a fair amount

• 36.11% slightly trust

• 12.52% don't trust at all

• 8.78% trust them a lot

• 0.53% did not know or were not interested

When asked who or which organisations they would go to if they fear not receiving justice in a lawsuit—both in terms of them filing a lawsuit or facing one – the answers were:

• 42.06% the Interior Ministry's Damrongdharma Centre

• 12.83% concerned associations, foundations and NGOs

• 19.16% Office of Civil Rights Protection and Legal Aid

• 11.68% volunteer lawyers from the Lawyers Council

• 11.37% Government House's hotline 1111

• 9.01% general lawyers

• 8.17% lawyers from the Thai Bar under Royal Patronage

• 6.87% famous lawyers

• 1.60% politicians

• 4.96% popular TV programmes and social media

The poll was conducted on Oct 28-30 on 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.