Govt seeks to avoid conflict zones for Thai workers overseas

The first group of 309 Thai workers to return to Israel since the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked the country last year before their flight left Suvarnabhumi Airport in June. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs has asked the Ministry of Labour to shift its labour export policy away from war-torn countries, such as Israel, to more peaceful ones.

Chonticha Jangrew, a committee member, made the remark after last week's Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel that killed four Thai workers and injured one.

Expressing condolences to the families of the dead and injured, she suggested the ministry shift its plan to export workers away from Israel and warzone countries.

She added the ministry should take the opportunity to expand its labour export markets to safer countries with high demand while providing workers with proper training.

The MP said the Labour Ministry should closely consult with the Foreign Affairs Ministry on situation assessments and the mitigation policies of countries which employ Thais.

As some Thai workers have decided to remain in the warzone for financial reasons, Ms Chonticha said the committee would recommend ways to help the Thai workers, including a backup evacuation plan and financial aid.

Meanwhile, in Uthai Thani, families have raised concerns about the safety of their loved ones who are still working in Israel.

Sangwan Pokaew, 66, opened her house in Thap Than district's tambon Taluk Du to welcome people who came to hear good news about her grandson, Nutthapong Junpod.

Ms Sangwan said Mr Nutthapong, 32, is working on a farm in Israel.

He has been in contact with the family, telling them he is safe and plans to return home if the conflict escalates any further, she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Kittisak Aksornwong, director of the Department of Mental Health, said the Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Team will be on hand to assist families distressed by concern for workers' safety in Israel.

Close assistance will be provided to families of the dead workers, Dr Kittisak said.

The team on Sunday visited the family of Akkapon Wannasai, a Thai worker killed in the rocket attack, in Udon Thani.

The team went to Akkapon's family and offered them counselling.