Singapore keen on Thai workers

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn (photo: Bhumjaithai Party)

The Labour Ministry aims to export more Thai workers to Singapore, especially in the shipyard sector.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Sunday he and the ministry permanent secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth went to Singapore during the weekend and talked to officials from the Labour Office in Singapore, Singaporean businessmen and Ureerat Chareontoh, Ambassador of Thailand to Singapore at the Thai embassy.

Mr Phiphat said nearly 4,000 Thais work in Singapore, most of whom are in construction, production workers, welders, flight attendants, labourers, electronic parts production workers, pipe assemblers, and general workers. "Thais can come to come to work in Singapore as the jobs will help develop their skills, and make money to support their families," he said.

Exporting Thai workers is also a key policy of the ministry as it wants to promote skills of Thais abroad so they will bring income back to the country. "The discussion with Singaporean officials and entrepreneurs will help expand the labour market in Singapore," he said.

He said Singapore is seeking welders in the shipbuilding sector, skilled workers in electronic parts, and experienced construction workers. "There is a big demand for more construction workers to support the expansion of various projects, especially the shipyard sector," he said.

Jobs in the shipyard sector include building, repairing, and maintaining ships; Thais can take jobs as general labourers, welders, painters and ship platers without having to pass a test before starting work, he said.

"It is a good opportunity for Thailand to export more workers. Those who are interested can seek details at the Department of Employment in their province," said the minister.