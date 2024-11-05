Pattaya clears beachfront of jet skis

Listen to this article

Speedboat, jet ski and banana boat services along Pattaya beach will be better regulated, to improve tourist safety, under the "Better Pattaya Bay" mission. (Photo: Mayor of Pattaya City Facebook page)

CHON BURI - Pattaya City and the Marine Department have launched "Better Pattaya Bay" - aimed at improving the management of speedboat, jet ski and banana boat services along Pattaya Beach.

The intention is to ensure the beach remains free of marine motor sport activity within 200 metres of the shore, for the safety of visitors, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said on Tuesday.

"Pattaya City is entering the high season and there will be a large number of tourists along the bay. Water safety is therefore very important," he said.

Jet ski and other services have lacked designated pick-up points for renters because Pattaya City did not have a pier where they could be based, he said.

Operators parked and picked up passengers anywhere along the 2.7 kilometres of beachfront from North Pattaya to South Pattaya.

To rectify this, Pattaya City had worked with the Marine Disaster Prevention Unit of the Marine Department to establish designated areas for rental services, one spot in North Pattaya and a second in South Pattaya.

"Jet skis are prohibited from coming within 200 meters of the shore in order to open up the water area in front of the beach for tourists, and to maintain order along the beach for visitors' safety," Mr Poramet said.

The new measures took effect on Friday. Pattaya City officials visited the beach on Tuesday to inspect progress in implementing it, and found the atmosphere to be considerably more orderly, he said.

"Most jet ski operators are cooperating, but there are still some violations," he said.

"The first time, they will receive a warning. If they break the law again, they will be strictly punished. The Department of Local Administration will be responsible for this, even to the point of revoking the operator's licence."

The Pattaya Fireworks Festival is planned on Nov 29-30 in the middle of Pattaya Bay, with the intention of attracting more visitors and stimulating the local economy.

Five countries and regions will participate in the festival - Serbia, Hong Kong, England, Germany, and the Philippines - with five shows planned for each day and tens of thousands of firecrackers going off, Mr Poramet noted.