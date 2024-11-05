Activists flag reservoir risks

Group says Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex could lose World Heritage status if projects go ahead

Activists hold placards reading “Stop constructing reservoirs in the Dong Phayayen–Khao Yai Forest Complex, a Unesco World Heritage site” before handing a letter to a House committee on Tuesday in Bangkok. (Photo: Seub Nakhasathien Facebook page)

A group of environmentalists has asked a House committee to investigate two reservoir construction projects which they say could pose a threat to the Dong Phayayen–Khao Yai Forest Complex, a Unesco World Heritage site.

The Klong Madue reservoir construction project in Nakhon Nayok should be looked into, along with another reservoir project near the forest complex, said Suthee Rattanamongkol, leader of the Khao Yai Forest Conservation Network.

Mr Suthee said the projects proposed by the Royal Irrigation Department could lead to the forest complex losing its world heritage status, as he asked the House committee on land, natural resources and environment to investigate.

“If the projects are allowed to go ahead, more than 20,000 rai of the forest complex, which is crucial to the ecological system, will disappear, and forest wildlife will lose their natural habitats,” he said.

During its 44th session in China in 2021, the World Heritage Committee asked the Thai government “to permanently cancel plans for any construction of dams with reservoirs” within the forest complex and “to undertake a strategic environmental assessment for the river basin”.

The forest complex was made a natural World Heritage site in 2005. It extends for 230km from Khao Yai National Park to Ta Phraya National Park, which borders Cambodia.