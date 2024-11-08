Bodies of four Thai workers arrive home

Government seeks assurances from Israel that no more Thai workers will be sent to conflict zones

Wreaths are placed on coffins containing the bodies of four Thai workers killed by Hezbollah rocket fire in northern Israel after the bodies arrive in Thailand on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Ministry of Labour)

The bodies of four Thai workers killed by Hezbollah rocket fire in northern Israel on Oct 31 arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday.

Shortly after their arrival at 2pm, the bodies were taken back to their home provinces for funeral services, said Nikorndej Balankura, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Wednesday, the Thai ambassador to Israel, Pannibha Chandraramya, led embassy officials and representatives of the Thai workers at a ceremony at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv where preparations were being made for the repatriation flight. Israeli representatives also attended the ceremony.

The four agricultural workers — Akkhaphol Wannasai, Prayad Pilasram, Thana Tichantuek and Kaweesak Papanang — were killed by rocket fire from Hezbollah militants near Metula, the northernmost town in Israel on the border with Lebanon.

The government on Nov 3 sent a letter of protest to Israel, requesting that no more Thai workers be sent to high-risk areas following the attack.

Mr Nikorndej said it was not clear if Israeli authorities would punish Israeli employers if they bring their labourers to work in areas designated as closed military zones.

“We’ve requested [Israeli authorities] not to allow any employers to bring Thai labourers into dangerous zones,” he said.

“If any Thai workers in Israel are forced to enter conflict areas, they can file a report or complaint to the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Department of Consular Affairs of Thailand,” he said.