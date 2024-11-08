Thai FDA: Grapes meet safety standards

Listen to this article

Shine Muscat grapes with a sticker "Buy one, get one free", are displayed at a supermarket in Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

All imported Shine Muscat grapes have met food safety standards, according to the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA), responding to public concern about recent reports of chemical contamination.

The agency’s food and drug inspection division seized 6.93 tonnes of the grapes valued at 3 million baht last Tuesday to run chemical residue tests, under its Hold Test Release protocol.

The fruit met all regulatory standards, so the FDA approved them for import and domestic sale, deputy director-general Lertchai Lertvut said on Friday.

Public concern arose last month when the Thailand Consumers Council reported that 23 out of 24 Shine Muscat grape samples it tested were found to contain hazardous chemical residues beyond the acceptable legal limit. Some were contaminated with chlorpyrifos and endrin aldehyde, which are banned under Thai food safety laws.

Mr Lertchai said the FDA has stringent inspection measures for imported fruit and vegetables, including Hold Test Release, where samples are taken to an ISO 17025-certified laboratory for agricultural chemical residue testing within 24 hours of being shipped.

If residues exceed safety levels, the products will be banned from entering the country, and legal action will be taken, Mr Lertchai said.

The FDA is urging importers to ensure imported produce meets Thai legal standards and comes from certified sources.

Discussions will be held with foreign embassies to maximise the safety of imported products, and more sampling and random testing will be conducted at FDA checkpoints, he said.

In any case, consumers are advised to soak imported produce in plain water for 15 minutes before rubbing it for at least 30 seconds under running water.